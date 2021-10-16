Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC SI exam answer key challenge portal open till October 17
competitive exams

HSSC SI exam answer key challenge portal open till October 17

  • HSSC SI exam answer key challenge submission portal will close on October 17, 5 pm. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission.
HSSC SI exam answer key challenge portal open till October 17(HT File)
HSSC SI exam answer key challenge portal open till October 17(HT File)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam answer keys, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the challenge submission portal on October 17, 5 pm. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The HSSC SI exam was held on September 26 and on October 13. The HSSC SI answer key is available on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

HSSC SI answer key

“The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Question paper Code i.e. 1,3, 0321 & 5 (mentioned on the bottom left of first pages of question paper), Shift/Session, Question booklet series and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered,” candidates have been informed.

HSSC SI answer key: Know to raise objections

  • Go to the official website hssc.gov.in
  • Click on answer key and objection submission window
  • Follow the instructions given by the Commission
  • Submit the challenges with proper representation

“The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” the Commission has said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc exam hssc si
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out