HSSC SI male exam final result declared, know how to check

  • HSSC SI male final result has been declared. The roll numbers of successful candidates is available on the official website of the Commission.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result for the post of Sub Inspector (Male) on October 31. The list of successful candidates is available on the official website of the Commission.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of written exam, socio-economic criteria and additional qualification marks. While the written exam carried a total of 80 marks, the other exams carried 10 marks each.

The Commission had announced the result of SI female exam on October 28. Selection to SI female post is based on the same criteria as followed in SI male exam. 

HSSC SI exam final result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website
  • Click on final result tab
  • Click on the respective final result link
  • Download the PDF files of the results
  • Check your roll number in the PDF 

HSSC SI male final result

