Board of School Education, Haryana has started the registration process for HTET 2023 on October 23, 2023. The direct link to apply for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is available on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HTET 2023: Registration begins at bseh.org.in, direct link here

The last date to apply is till November 10, 2023. The correction window will open on November 11 and will close on November 12, 2023. HTET 2023 will be conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The level 3 examination will be conducted on December 2 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm and level 2 exam will be conducted on December 3 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and level 1 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

HTET 2023: Steps to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for Haryana TET can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on HTET 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for HTET are ₹1000/- if candidate wants to apply for one level, ₹1800/- for two levels and ₹2400/- for three levels. Similarly, if a disabled candidate belonging to the Scheduled Caste category of Haryana applies for one level, then he has to pay a fee of ₹500/-, ₹900/- for two levels and ₹1200/- for all three levels. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

