HTET 2023 registration ends today at bseh.org.in, direct link to apply here

HTET 2023 registration ends today at bseh.org.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 11, 2023 10:32 AM IST

HTET 2023 registration will end today, November 11, 2023. Candidates can apply at bseh.org.in.

Board of School Education, Haryana will end the registration process for HTET 2023 on November 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till November 10, which has been extended till November 11, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The level 3 examination will be conducted on December 2 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm and level 2 exam will be conducted on December 3 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and level 1 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Direct link to apply for HTET 2023 

HTET 2023 registration: How to apply

All the interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on HTET 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
