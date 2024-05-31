JEE Advanced 2024: Candidate response sheet released, here's the direct link to download

The JEE Advanced 2024 examination candidate response sheet is available for candidates on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check the response sheet can visit the official website and download it. Paper I was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper II was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The online display of provisional answer keys will be released on June 2, 2024, at 10 am.(HT)

IIT Madras which is the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2024 conducted the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced on May 26, 2024. Paper I was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper II was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The online display of provisional answer keys will be released on June 2, 2024, at 10 am.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct Link for candidates to check the response sheet

JEE Advanced 2024 candidate response sheet: How to download

All those candidates who want to download the candidate response sheet can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of IIT Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the JEE Advanced 2024 candidate response sheet link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The online display of provisional answer keys will be released on June 2, 2024, at 10 am. Candidates can submit their feedback and comments on the provisional answer keys from June 2, 2024, to June 3, 2024, till 5 pm.

For more information, visit the official website.