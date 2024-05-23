JEE Advanced AAT 2024 exam centres announced, to be held at 7 IITs

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) released the list of examination centres for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2024. Candidates who are eligible to apply can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in to check the centres. AAT 2024 will be conducted on June 12, 2024, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The results of the examination will be declared on June 14, 2024, at 5 pm.

According to the official website, the online registration for AAT 2024 will commence on June 9, 2024, and will end at 5 pm on June 10, 2924. AAT 2024 will be conducted on June 12, 2024, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The results of the examination will be declared on June 14, 2024, at 5 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

7 exam centres have been allotted as exam centres for the applicants. They are:

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Victor Menezes Convention Centre (VMCC)

Seminar Rooms 1, 2, 3 and 4, Ground Floor

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Mumbai-400076, Maharashtra

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Lecture Hall Complex

IIT Delhi Campus, Hauz Khas

New Delhi - 110016

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Hall No.#5G2, Core 5 (Ground Floor)

New Classroom Complex

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Guwahati 781039

Assam, India

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

L7, Lecture Hall Complex

Academic Area

IIT Kanpur,

Kanpur-208016, Uttar Pradesh

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Room No. P0-120-01

Pushpagiri Lecture Hall Complex (PLC)

IIT Bhubaneswar,

Aragul, Khurda, Odisha 752050

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

CRC 101 - 103

Class Room Complex

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Chennai - 600036

Tamil Nadu

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Room Nos. 005 & 006

Gargi Block

Near Department of Management Studies

IIT Roorkee Campus

Roorkee 247667

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Countdown begins: Last 14 Days Preparation Guide for JEE Advanced 2024