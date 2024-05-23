JEE Advanced AAT 2024 exam centres announced, to be held at 7 IITs
Candidates who are eligible to apply can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in to check the centres.
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) released the list of examination centres for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2024. Candidates who are eligible to apply can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in to check the centres.
According to the official website, the online registration for AAT 2024 will commence on June 9, 2024, and will end at 5 pm on June 10, 2924. AAT 2024 will be conducted on June 12, 2024, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The results of the examination will be declared on June 14, 2024, at 5 pm.
7 exam centres have been allotted as exam centres for the applicants. They are:
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Victor Menezes Convention Centre (VMCC)
Seminar Rooms 1, 2, 3 and 4, Ground Floor
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai-400076, Maharashtra
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Lecture Hall Complex
IIT Delhi Campus, Hauz Khas
New Delhi - 110016
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Hall No.#5G2, Core 5 (Ground Floor)
New Classroom Complex
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Guwahati 781039
Assam, India
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
L7, Lecture Hall Complex
Academic Area
IIT Kanpur,
Kanpur-208016, Uttar Pradesh
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
Room No. P0-120-01
Pushpagiri Lecture Hall Complex (PLC)
IIT Bhubaneswar,
Aragul, Khurda, Odisha 752050
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
CRC 101 - 103
Class Room Complex
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Chennai - 600036
Tamil Nadu
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Room Nos. 005 & 006
Gargi Block
Near Department of Management Studies
IIT Roorkee Campus
Roorkee 247667
For more information, visit the official website.
