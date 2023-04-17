Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Latest updates on answer key, results
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Latest updates on answer key, results

Updated on Apr 17, 2023 10:53 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 answer key and results will be announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Latest updates below:

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: Answer key soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 soon. It will be issued on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Question papers and candidates responses will be published along with JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key. After releasing answer keys, NTA will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee per questions. Based on candidates' feedback, changes, if required, will be made in the final answer key. 

After that, JEE Main session 2 result will be announced. The all India rank list of JEE Main 2023 will be issued along with results. 

Follow this blog for latest updates on JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key and more. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 17, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    Where to check JEE Main answer key

    Candidates can check their JEE Main answer key on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Apr 17, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key soon 

    JEE Mains 2023 session 2 provisional answer key will be issued soon. 

jee mains answer key

