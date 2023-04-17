JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Latest updates on answer key, results

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 soon. It will be issued on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Question papers and candidates responses will be published along with JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key. After releasing answer keys, NTA will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee per questions. Based on candidates' feedback, changes, if required, will be made in the final answer key.

After that, JEE Main session 2 result will be announced. The all India rank list of JEE Main 2023 will be issued along with results.

