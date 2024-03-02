Jharkhand CET 2024 registration begins; apply at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, Ranchi (JCECE), has commenced the registration process for the Combined Entrance Test (CET) for agriculture and other allied courses 2024 today, March 1. Candidates can register for the JCET 2024 through the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 1. Jharkhand CET 2024 registration begins, apply till April 1

The Jharkhand CET exam 2024 is scheduled for April 28 at the Ranchi and Dumka headquarters.

Jharkhand CET 2024 application fee:

For PCM/PCB: The application fee is ₹900 for the General/Economic weaker section ( EWS )/BC-I/BC-II. The application fee is ₹450 for SC/ST and female applicants.

For PCMB: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General/Economic weaker section ( EWS )/BC-I/BC-II. The application fee is ₹500 for SC/ST and female applicants.

Jharkhand CET 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 17 and 25 years.

Jharkhand CET 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link for JCECEB 2024

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.