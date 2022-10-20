Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala KTET 2022 October exam dates announced, registration begins on Oct 25

Kerala KTET 2022 October exam dates announced, registration begins on Oct 25

competitive exams
Published on Oct 20, 2022 09:00 AM IST

KTET 2022: Registrations for the examination will be held from October 25 to November 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala KTET 2022 October exam dates announced, registration begins on Oct 25
Kerala KTET 2022 October exam dates announced, registration begins on Oct 25
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The October edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET 2022 will be held on November 26 and 27, 2022. Registrations for the examination will be held from October 25 to November 7, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has said.

Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The detailed notification of the exam is hosted on the same website where applicants can find more information regarding exam fee, eligibility and syllabus, among other things.

KTET 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the website November 21 onward.

The exam will be held in two shifts on both exam days. Duration of each shift is 2.5 hours.

KTET 2022 schedule

KTET I: Saturday, November 26, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET II: Saturday, November 26, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

KTET III: Sunday, November 27, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET IV: Sunday, November 27, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ktet kerala
ktet kerala

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out