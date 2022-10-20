Kerala KTET 2022 October exam dates announced, registration begins on Oct 25

The October edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET 2022 will be held on November 26 and 27, 2022. Registrations for the examination will be held from October 25 to November 7, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has said.

Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The detailed notification of the exam is hosted on the same website where applicants can find more information regarding exam fee, eligibility and syllabus, among other things.

KTET 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the website November 21 onward.

The exam will be held in two shifts on both exam days. Duration of each shift is 2.5 hours.

KTET 2022 schedule

KTET I: Saturday, November 26, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET II: Saturday, November 26, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

KTET III: Sunday, November 27, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET IV: Sunday, November 27, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

