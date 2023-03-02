KVS Admit Card 2022 for direct recruitment posts released, download link here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Admit Card 2022 for direct recruitment posts. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The admit card has been released for the post of PGT, Hindi Translator, Primary Teacher and Non Teaching posts. The direct links for all the posts are available separately on the official website. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

KVS Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on KVS Admit Card 2022 for direct recruitment posts link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 vacancies of TGT, PGT and other posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KVS.