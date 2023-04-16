Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will end the registration process for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-2024 from tomorrow, April 17. The applictaion form is available on kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 registration process ends on April 17

“Online Registration for Admission to Class-I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2023-24 will commence at 10:00 am on 27.03.2023 and will close at 07:00 pm on 17.04.2023. The Admission details are available on website https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and Android MobileApp”, reads the official notification.

The candidate's minimum age for admission in class-I will be 6 years as on March 31, 2023.

Direct link here

KVS Class 1 admission 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Filling in the admission application form and uploading documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.