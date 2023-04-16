Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 registration process ends on April 17

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 registration process ends on April 17

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 16, 2023 03:52 PM IST

KVS registration process for class 1 admission 2023-2024 will end tomorrow.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will end the registration process for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-2024 from tomorrow, April 17. The applictaion form is available on kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 registration process ends on April 17
KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 registration process ends on April 17

“Online Registration for Admission to Class-I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2023-24 will commence at 10:00 am on 27.03.2023 and will close at 07:00 pm on 17.04.2023. The Admission details are available on website https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and Android MobileApp”, reads the official notification.

The candidate's minimum age for admission in class-I will be 6 years as on March 31, 2023.

Direct link here

KVS Class 1 admission 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Filling in the admission application form and uploading documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kvsangathan.nic.in admission admissions + 1 more
kvsangathan.nic.in admission admissions
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out