Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Order and Ranking

Logical reasoning questions in competitive exams are designed in a way that candidates can either score well if they are prepared or waste time over the question making their efforts futile. Among the various topics that we have covered in the Logical Reasoning series, questions based on order and ranking can not only be fun to solve but also and easy way to score marks that will help in the overall ranking. (Shutterstock)

Among the various topics that we have covered in the Logical Reasoning series, questions based on order and ranking can not only be fun to solve but also and easy way to score marks that will help in the overall ranking.

Questions on order and ranking are often seen in bank job exams like SBI PO, SBI CBO, RBI Grade B and many such exams. To solve questions on order and ranking, one must understand that it involves the arrangement of the specified object/person/situation in its order which could be from left to right or top to bottom.

Eventually, we are decoding the rank/position of various subjects mentioned in the question. Different scenarios can be asked based on the competitive exam and the difficulty level.

Consider the following question:

In a row of persons, the position of Tina from the left side of the row is 72nd and the position of Tina from the right side of the row is 43rd. Find the total number of students in the row.

Solution: Here's a tip to solve questions like this

Here we need to find the total number of people in the row

Tina is the subject that the question has mentioned, with the help of which we can determine the number of people in the row

It is mentioned that Tina's position from the left is 72nd and from the right is 43rd

Hence the total number of people in the row would be = (72+43) - 1

Answer= 114

Here's a question to check if you have grasped the trick to solve the questions.

In a row of objects, the position of a toy from the left side of the row is 27th and the position of the toy from the right side of the row is 34th. Find the total number of toys in the row.

Look out for this space for the answer

