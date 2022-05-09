Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2022 admit cards expected soon on nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in
competitive exams

NEET PG 2022 admit cards expected soon on nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in

  • NEET PG admit card 2022 will be issued soon on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The entrance test will be held on May 21.
NEET PG 2022 admit cards soon on nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in, steps to download (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
NEET PG 2022 admit cards soon on nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in, steps to download (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Updated on May 09, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET PG 2022 admit cards are expected soon. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG admit card on the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. 

NEET PG admit card release date has not been confirmed yet. 

The postgraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted on May 21, 2022. 

How to download NEET PG admit card 2022

  1. Go to nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. 
  2. Click on the admit card download link, or first login and then find the link.
  3. Enter the required login details. 
  4. Submit to view the admit card.
  5. Download it and take a printout. 

Recently, the Central government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) warned candidates about a fake notification saying NEET PG 2022 has been postponed till July 9. 

“A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022,” PIB said.

“The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg admit card.
neet pg admit card.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out