NEET PG 2022 admit cards expected soon on nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2022 admit cards are expected soon. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG admit card on the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG admit card release date has not been confirmed yet.

The postgraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted on May 21, 2022.

How to download NEET PG admit card 2022

Go to nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. Click on the admit card download link, or first login and then find the link. Enter the required login details. Submit to view the admit card. Download it and take a printout.

Recently, the Central government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) warned candidates about a fake notification saying NEET PG 2022 has been postponed till July 9.

“A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022,” PIB said.

“The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,” it added.