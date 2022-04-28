NIOS DELEd admit card 2022 released at projects.nios.ac.in, direct link here

The admit cards for the National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS DElEd, have been released. Candidates from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) who will be taking the NIOS Theory examinations for Vocational and DElEd courses are advised to download their admit cards from the official website at projects.nios.ac.in.

The Theory Exams for Vocational courses starts from 5th May 2022.

Dear Learners,

Theory Examination Hall Ticket for Public Exams of Vocational courses and D.El.Ed.(Offline J&K only) are now available on the portal https://t.co/OSY7jwMC0X

Theory Exams for Vocational courses starts from 5th May 2022.

NIOS DELEd admit card 2022: How to download the admit card

Visit the National Institute of Open Schooling's official website, nios.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the ‘Hall Ticket’ tab

To obtain your admit card, enter your enrolment number

On your screen, you will see your NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket or NIOS Vocational Admit Card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.