NTA syncs syllabus for JEE(Main) with rationalised curriculum of school boards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has synchronized the syllabus for the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE (Main) 2024 with the rationalized syllabus of CBSE and other state boards, officials said on Thursday.

The testing agency released the syllabus and commenced the registration process for the first session of JEE (Main) exam that will be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The registration process will conclude at 9 pm on November 30, it announced. The result of the first session will be announced on February 12, 2024.

NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh said that after consulting with the national and state education boards, the agency has reduced the syllabus. “Several education boards, including the CBSE, have rationalised their syllabus to cope with the academic disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The NTA consulted many boards about the topics they have removed from the syllabus during this process and planned the JEE (Main) syllabus in sync with it so that no student faces any difficulty during the exam,” he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and many other state boards have been using a rationalized syllabus since 2021 to reduce the academic burden on students. The NTA faced criticism last year for not aligning the JEE (Main) syllabus with the education board.

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NIITs, IIITs, and other institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Experts welcome the NTA’s move of aligning the JEE (Main) syllabus with education boards. Ramesh Batlish, Managing partner and head, FIITJEE in Noida, said, “This would surely benefit those who are only targeting JEE Main but not JEE Advanced. NTA has removed 12 units from the earlier syllabus- 8 units in Chemistry, 2 each in Maths and Physics. Chemistry has got the maximum cut.”

He further said that it would be unreasonable to cut the syllabus further as most students have already invested their time in covering the same. “Those preparing for JEE (Advanced) would still have to cover most part of the reduced syllabus as in JEE Advanced the questions are framed by intermingling of concepts from various chapters. Here majorly students who are primarily targeting JEE Main would benefit,” he added.

The second session of the exam will be held between April 1 and April 15, 2024.

