The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the OJEE 2024 registration date. Candidates who still have not applied for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check and apply for it through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2024 registration date extended, notice here

As per the official notice, the last date for registration and final submission of online application forms for OJEE – 2024, which was earlier notified as March 15, 2024, is extended up to March 22, 2024 (till 11:59 PM). The correction window will open on March 23 and will close on March 25, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

OJEE 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees for form with single course is Rs.1000/- and for addition of each course thereafter, Rs.500/- for each course will be added. The payment should be done through online mode.

The admit card or hall ticket will be available on April 30, 2024. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted during May 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2024. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA /MSc (Computer Sc)/ MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

The OJEE results will likely be announced in the first week of June 2024. The results can be checked when declared on the official website of OJEE. For more related details, please visit the official website.