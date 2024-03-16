 OJEE 2024 registration date extended, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

OJEE 2024 registration date extended, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 16, 2024 02:58 PM IST

OJEE 2024 registration date has been extended. The official notice is given here.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the OJEE 2024 registration date. Candidates who still have not applied for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check and apply for it through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2024 registration date extended, notice here
OJEE 2024 registration date extended, notice here

As per the official notice, the last date for registration and final submission of online application forms for OJEE – 2024, which was earlier notified as March 15, 2024, is extended up to March 22, 2024 (till 11:59 PM). The correction window will open on March 23 and will close on March 25, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to apply for OJEE 2024

OJEE 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
  • Click on OJEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees for form with single course is Rs.1000/- and for addition of each course thereafter, Rs.500/- for each course will be added. The payment should be done through online mode.

The admit card or hall ticket will be available on April 30, 2024. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted during May 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2024. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA /MSc (Computer Sc)/ MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

The OJEE results will likely be announced in the first week of June 2024. The results can be checked when declared on the official website of OJEE. For more related details, please visit the official website.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / OJEE 2024 registration date extended, notice here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On