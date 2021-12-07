PSTET 2021: Registration date extended till tomorrow, apply on pstet.pseb.ac.in

State Council of Educational Research & Training, SCERT has extended the registration date for PSTET 2021 till December 8, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of PSTET on pstet.pseb.ac.in. The registration was started on November 25, 2021.

The online correction will start on December 10 and will end on December 13, 2021. The admit card will be available on December 16, 2021. The examination will be conducted on December 24, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below.

PSTET 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of PSTET on pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PSTET exam will comprise of two papers. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers.

