Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSTET 2023 registration process will end tomorrow at pstet2023.org

PSTET 2023 registration process will end tomorrow at pstet2023.org

competitive exams
Published on Feb 27, 2023 05:36 PM IST

PSTET 2023 registration process to tomorrow, February 28 at pstet2023.org.

PSTET 2023 registration process will end tomorrow at pstet2023.org
PSTET 2023 registration process will end tomorrow at pstet2023.org
ByHT Education Desk

The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab will end the registration process for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test(PSTET) 2023 tomorrow, February 28.Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at pstet2023.org.

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test(PSTET) is scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023.

The application fee is 1000 for each paper 1 and paper 2 for the General /OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is 500 for each SC / ST / Differently Abled. Ex-Servicemen are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply

PSTET 2023: How to register

Visit the official website of PSTET2023 at pstet2023.org

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the print for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pstet registration
pstet registration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out