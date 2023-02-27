PSTET 2023 registration process will end tomorrow at pstet2023.org
The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab will end the registration process for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test(PSTET) 2023 tomorrow, February 28.Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at pstet2023.org.
The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test(PSTET) is scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023.
The application fee is ₹1000 for each paper 1 and paper 2 for the General /OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is ₹500 for each SC / ST / Differently Abled. Ex-Servicemen are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
PSTET 2023: How to register
Visit the official website of PSTET2023 at pstet2023.org
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit and take the print for future reference