Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2024 objection window closes at ptetvmou2024.com, here’s how to raise objections

Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota will close the Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2024 objection window on June 19, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections can find the direct link through the official website of Rajasthan PTET at ptetvmou2024.com. The link to raise objections will remain active till 12 noon. Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2024 objection window closes, how to raise objections

As per the official notice, “in case of objection in the answer key, the candidate can login to the website and click on the link available (Question Objection) and pay the prescribed non-refundable fee of Rs. 100/- per question along with proof of authentic books can be filed online from 17-06-2024 to 12:00 midnight of 19-06-2024. Objections to PTET Enter the question paper as per the model available on its website. Objections lodged without required proof/fee/without online/by anyone other than the candidates appearing in the said examination will not be considered. The fee deposited for objection will not be refunded.”

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise the objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET at ptetvmou2024.com.

Click on 4year course or 2 year course link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get fill objection form.

Click on the link and login to the account.

Fill the objection form and submit the necessary documents to support the answer.

Make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PTET-2024 and four-year BA/B.Sc. was conducted on June 9, 2024. In case of any technical difficulty in filing the above online objection, candidates can contact by email at ptet2024@vmou.ac.in or phone number 0744-2471156, 6367026526. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan PTET.