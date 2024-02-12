SSC GD 2024 Constable admit card released at regional websites, direct link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit cards for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024. The admit cards are available on the regional websites. The SSC GD constable 2024 exam is set to be held on February, 20 to March 7, 2024. SSC issues admit cards for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2024(ssc.nic.in)

The direct link to download SSC GD 2024 admit card is given below:

SSC GD 2024 Karnataka Kerala Region admit card

SSC GD 2024 Southern Region admit card

SSC GD 2024 North Eastern Region admit card

SSC GD 2024 Western Region admit card

SSC GD 2024 Madhya Pradesh Region admit card

SSC GD 2024 Central Region admit card

SSC GD 2024 North Western Region admit card

SSC GD 2024 admit card: Know how to download admit card

Visit the SSC regional websites

On the home page, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.