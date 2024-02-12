SSC GD 2024 Constable admit card released at regional websites, direct link here
Direct link to download SSC GD 2024 admit card is given below.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit cards for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024. The admit cards are available on the regional websites. The SSC GD constable 2024 exam is set to be held on February, 20 to March 7, 2024.
The direct link to download SSC GD 2024 admit card is given below:
SSC GD 2024 Karnataka Kerala Region admit card
SSC GD 2024 Southern Region admit card
SSC GD 2024 North Eastern Region admit card
SSC GD 2024 Western Region admit card
SSC GD 2024 Madhya Pradesh Region admit card
SSC GD 2024 Central Region admit card
SSC GD 2024 North Western Region admit card
SSC GD 2024 admit card: Know how to download admit card
Visit the SSC regional websites
On the home page, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.