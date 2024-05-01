 TS ECET 2024 admit cards today, steps to download hall tickets | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TS ECET 2024 admit cards today, steps to download hall tickets

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 01, 2024 01:51 PM IST

Candidates who have registered and wish to download the admit cards may do so by visiting the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2024) conducted by Osmania University, will be available for candidates to download on May 1, 2024.

The TS ECET entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 6, 2024. It will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at various exam centres across the state.
The TS ECET entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 6, 2024. It will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at various exam centres across the state.

Candidates who have registered and wish to download the admit cards may do so by visiting the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ECET entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 6, 2024. It will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at various exam centres across the state.

Steps to download TS ECET 2024 admit cards:

  1. Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.
  2. Find the link to download the admit cards for TS ECET 2024 on the home page and click it
  3. A new page pops up and candidates need to furnish their required details
  4. Submit the details and wait for the admit card to show up on the screen
  5. Verify the details on the admit card and download the page for future needs
  6. For more information, visit the official website.

