TS ECET 2024 admit cards today, steps to download hall tickets
May 01, 2024 01:51 PM IST
Candidates who have registered and wish to download the admit cards may do so by visiting the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.
The admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2024) conducted by Osmania University, will be available for candidates to download on May 1, 2024.
Candidates who have registered and wish to download the admit cards may do so by visiting the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.
HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
The TS ECET entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 6, 2024. It will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at various exam centres across the state.
Steps to download TS ECET 2024 admit cards:
- Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.
- Find the link to download the admit cards for TS ECET 2024 on the home page and click it
- A new page pops up and candidates need to furnish their required details
- Submit the details and wait for the admit card to show up on the screen
- Verify the details on the admit card and download the page for future needs
- For more information, visit the official website.
Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!
Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Share this article