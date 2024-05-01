TS ECET 2024 admit cards today, steps to download hall tickets

The admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2024) conducted by Osmania University, will be available for candidates to download on May 1, 2024. The TS ECET entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 6, 2024. It will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at various exam centres across the state.

Candidates who have registered and wish to download the admit cards may do so by visiting the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The TS ECET entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 6, 2024. It will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at various exam centres across the state.

Steps to download TS ECET 2024 admit cards: