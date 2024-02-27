 TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 exam date announced, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 exam date announced, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 27, 2024 12:00 PM IST

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 exam date have been announced. The official notice is given here.

Telangana State Public Service Commission has announced TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 exam date. Candidates who are applying for the recruitment process can check the official notice on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 exam date announced, notice here

As per the official notice, the Group-I Services General Recruitment Preliminary Test will be conducted on June 9, 2024. Preliminary Test will be held in erstwhile 10 districts. Applicants have to choose order of preference of District Centers from the following erstwhile Districts for Preliminary Test. District Centres once chosen shall be final.

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) will comprise of General Studies and Mental Ability. This Test is meant for short listing the number of candidates to be admitted to the Written (Main) Examination. The Preliminary Test will be conducted in English, Telugu & Urdu.

The registration process was started on February 23 and will end on March 14, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 563 vacancies in various departments under Group-I Services General Recruitment.

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration.
  • Register and proceed with the application
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
