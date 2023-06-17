UKSSSC forest inspector recruitment exam results released at sssc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link

Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has declared the result of Forest Inspector Recruitment examination results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the UKSSSC forest inspector recruitment examination results on the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in. UKSSSC forest inspector recruitment exam results released at sssc.uk.gov.in

The UKSSSC Forest Inspector examination was conducted on June 11, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm. Earlier, the commission released the final answer keys and candidates had till June 12 to raise objections. All candidates included in the merit list are eligible to appear for the physical measurement test. The physical measurement test will be conducted on June 27.

UKSSSC Forest Inspector results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click for Provisional Merit List for Physical Efficiency Test of Forest Inspector”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take a print for future reference.

