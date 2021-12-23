UPSC releases mark list of IES, ISS 2021 exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the mark list of all the qualified candidates of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS). The marks are available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

<strong>UPSC mark list</strong>

The UPSC had declared the final result of the exams on December 14.

A total of 15 candidates have been recommended for the Indian Economic Service and 11 candidates have been recommended for Indian Statistical Service.

“The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till clarifies the provisional status of these candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result,” the UPSC has said.

Selection to Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service was done on the basis of written exam held from July 16 to 18 and interviews held from November 29 to December 1.