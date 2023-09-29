News / Education / CPGET 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment results today at cpget.ouadmissions.com, know how to check

CPGET 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment results today at cpget.ouadmissions.com, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 29, 2023 12:15 PM IST

Osmania University to announce CPGET-2023 1st Phase provisional allotment results today. Check at cpget.ouadmissions.com.

Osmania University, Hyderabad will announce the CPGET-2023 1st Phase provisional allotment results today, September 29. Candidates will be able to check the CPGET 2023 first-phase seat allotment results through the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com.

CPGET 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment results today at cpget.ouadmissions.com, know how to check
CPGET 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment results today at cpget.ouadmissions.com, know how to check

According to the schedule, candidates have to appear at the allotted college on or before October 4. The second phase of registrations for CPGET 2023 will commence on October 6.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

CPGET 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment results 2023: Know how to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the CPGET 2023 phase 1 seat allotment results.

Visit the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com.

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment link

Key in your login details, if required

Check the seat allotment results

Take print for future reference.

The registration process for CPGET2023 Qualified candidates ended on September 22.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out