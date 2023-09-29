Osmania University, Hyderabad will announce the CPGET-2023 1st Phase provisional allotment results today, September 29. Candidates will be able to check the CPGET 2023 first-phase seat allotment results through the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com. CPGET 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment results today at cpget.ouadmissions.com, know how to check

According to the schedule, candidates have to appear at the allotted college on or before October 4. The second phase of registrations for CPGET 2023 will commence on October 6.

CPGET 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment results 2023: Know how to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the CPGET 2023 phase 1 seat allotment results.

Visit the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com.

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment link

Key in your login details, if required

Check the seat allotment results

Take print for future reference.

The registration process for CPGET2023 Qualified candidates ended on September 22.

