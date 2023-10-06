CPGET Counselling 2023 registration process for second phase begins at cpget.ouadmissions.com
Osmania University begins CPGET 2023 phase 2 registration process
Osmania University has begun the CPGET 2023 phase 2 registration process today, October 6. Candidates can register online through the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com.
"The CPGET-2023 2nd Phase of admissions online registrations for qualified candidates commence from 06-10-2023. The last date for registrations up to 12-10-2023", reads the official notification.
Direct link
The phase 2nd registration process for the CPGET 2023 will end on October 12. Candidates can exercise web options from October 14 to October 17. Candidates will be able to edit their options by October 17 The CPGET 2023 Second Phase Provisional Allotment letter will be released on October 23. Candidates have to report to the allotted colleges from October 26 to October 31.
CPGET Round 2 Counselling 2023: Know how to register for phase second
Follow the steps given below to register for CPGET round 2 counselling 2023.
Visit the CPGET 2023 official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com.
On the homepage, click on the registration tab
Fill in all the required details
Submit the details and save the application form
Take the print of the application for future reference.
