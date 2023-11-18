Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 185 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 3, 2023. AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Apply for 185 posts at aai.aero, details here

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Civil: 32 posts

Electrical: 25 posts

Electronics: 29 posts

Computer Science/ Information Technology: 7 posts

Aeronautical: 2 posts

Aeronautics: 4 posts

Architecture: 3 posts

Mechanical/ Automobile: 5 posts

Computer Operator Programming Assistant: 70 posts

Mathematics/Statistics: 2 posts

Data Analysis: 3 posts

Steno (ITI): 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate/Diploma: Candidates should possess full time (regular) four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering in any of the above mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.

ITI Trade: candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate of the above mentioned trades from institutions recognized by AICTE, GOI.

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 26 years of age as on December 31, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates would be based on percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview/Document verification. The final selection will be based on Interview/verification of certificates and submission of Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining. Check more government jobs here

Monthly Stipend

Graduate (Degree) Apprentices: Rs.15000/-

Technical (Diploma) Apprentices: Rs. 12000/-

Trade Apprentices: Rs. 9000/-

Other details

Candidates applying for more than one discipline will not be considered and their application will be rejected. No application fees will be needed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.