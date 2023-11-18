AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Apply for 185 posts at aai.aero, details here
AAI will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at aai.aero.
Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 185 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 3, 2023.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Civil: 32 posts
- Electrical: 25 posts
- Electronics: 29 posts
- Computer Science/ Information Technology: 7 posts
- Aeronautical: 2 posts
- Aeronautics: 4 posts
- Architecture: 3 posts
- Mechanical/ Automobile: 5 posts
- Computer Operator Programming Assistant: 70 posts
- Mathematics/Statistics: 2 posts
- Data Analysis: 3 posts
- Steno (ITI): 3 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Graduate/Diploma: Candidates should possess full time (regular) four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering in any of the above mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.
ITI Trade: candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate of the above mentioned trades from institutions recognized by AICTE, GOI.
The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 26 years of age as on December 31, 2023.
Selection Process
The selection of the candidates would be based on percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview/Document verification. The final selection will be based on Interview/verification of certificates and submission of Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining. Check more government jobs here
Monthly Stipend
- Graduate (Degree) Apprentices: Rs.15000/-
- Technical (Diploma) Apprentices: Rs. 12000/-
- Trade Apprentices: Rs. 9000/-
Other details
Candidates applying for more than one discipline will not be considered and their application will be rejected. No application fees will be needed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.