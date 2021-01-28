CAG recruitment 2021: 10,811 vacancies of auditors and accountants on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before February 19, 2021.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications for the recruitment of auditors and accountants.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before February 19, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10,811 vacancies, out of which, 6409 vacancies are for auditors, and 4402 for accountants.
Educational Qualification:
A candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University. "Language proficiency for the language specified, and at the level as prescribed and to be tested, for the State in which the vacancies exist and recruitment is to take place, in the office of State Accountants General," reads the official notification.
Age limit:
The candidate’s age limit is between 18 to 27 years.
How to apply for CAG recruitment 2021:
Visit the official website at cag.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Employee Corner’ and click on "Opening"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Fill in the requisite information
Upload the documents as required and send the hard copy to Shri VS Venkatanathan, Asstt. C&AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi – 110124.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG recruitment 2021: 10,811 vacancies of auditors and accountants on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021: 322 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021: 2296 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KDCCB Recruitment 2021: 100 Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHRC Recruitment 2021: Application closing soon for 26 vacancies, check details
- National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited applications for recruitment against 26 vacancies for Stenographer, Research Assistant and other posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG Recruitment 2021: Application begins for over 10,000 vacancies
- The Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications for recruitment against over ten thousand vacancies for auditor and accountants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt will give jobs to kin of freedom fighters: Sawant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 states, 8 UTs abolished interviews for govt jobs: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NITRD Recruitment 2021: 56 vacancies for LDC, HMTS, Driver, and others on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through a prescribed format on or before February 28, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GJUST clerk admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the typing test can download their admit card online at gjust.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM launches self-employment loan mela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download their admit card for IBPS PO mains online at ibps.in on or before February 4, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox