DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 Peon/Process Server posts from March 20

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts. The applictaion process will commence on March 20, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB recruitment 2024: 102 peon/process Server posts notified(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 102 Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates must pay ₹100 as an applictaion fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 and 27 years.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.