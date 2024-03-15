 DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 Peon/Process Server posts from March 20 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 Peon/Process Server posts from March 20

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 Peon/Process Server posts from March 20

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 15, 2024 12:21 PM IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) announces recruitment for 102 Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts. The applictaion process will commence on March 20, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: 102 peon/process Server posts notified(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
DSSSB recruitment 2024: 102 peon/process Server posts notified(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 102 Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates must pay 100 as an applictaion fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 and 27 years.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On