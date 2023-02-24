GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for 47 Executive Trainee posts

GAIL India Limited has invited applications for Executive Trainee posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 47 vacancies for Executive Trainee of which 20 posts are for Executive Trainee (Chemical), 11 posts are for Executive Trainee (Civil), 8 posts are for Executive Trainee (GAILTEL TC/TM), and 8 posts are for Executive Trainee (BIS).

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 age limit: the maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 selection process: Candidates selection will be based on Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - 2023 Marks(GATE-2023 Marks) for recruitment of Executive Trainees in the disciplines of chemical, Civil, GATELTEL (TC/TM), and BIS during the year 2023.

Direct link to apply

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at gailonline.com

On the homepage, click on the career link

Register and fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the fee and take the printout for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.