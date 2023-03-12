Home / Education / Employment News / GAIL registration process for Associate post extended, to begin from March 17

GAIL registration process for Associate post extended, to begin from March 17

employment news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 04:37 PM IST

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com from March 17.

GAIL registration process for Associate post extended, to begin from March 17
GAIL registration process for Associate post extended, to begin from March 17
ByHT Education Desk

GAIL Gas Limited has invited applications for 120 Sr Associate and Jr Associate posts. The application process will begin on March 17. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at gailgas.com. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin on March 10; however, due to technical reasons, the submission of the online application will be made available on March 17.

The deadline for the submission of the application form is April 10.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts

Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts

Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts

Jr. Associate: 16 posts

Applictaion fee: Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of 100. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to apply

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailgas.com (https://gailgas.com/careers/careers-in).

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gail recruitment
gail recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out