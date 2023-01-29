Home / Education / Employment News / Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam 2022 Live: GPSSB postpones exam due to paper leak
Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam 2022 Live: GPSSB postpones exam due to paper leak

employment news
Updated on Jan 29, 2023 09:33 AM IST

GPSSB Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam 2022 Live Updates: In the larger interest of candidates, the exam has been deferred and a new date will be announced shortly, a notice on the GPSSB website, gpssb.gujarat.gov.in, reads.

Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam 2022 Live: GPSSB postpones exam due to paper leak (PTI File Photo)
Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam 2022 Live: GPSSB postpones exam due to paper leak (PTI File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
GPSSB Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board on Sunday announced that Junior Clerk (Administration/Accounts) scheduled for January 29 has been postponed due to paper leak. The exam was to be held from 11 am to 12 pm at various districts of the state.

As per information received from police, a suspect was arrested and was found in possession of a copy of the question paper. In the larger interest of candidates, the exam has been deferred and a new date will be announced shortly, a notice on the GPSSB website, gpssb.gujarat.gov.in, reads.

Further police investigation into the matter is underway, the board has informed.

This exam is a part of a mega recruitment drive in Gujarat, which aims to fill over 1,100 posts. Follow all the latest developments here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 29, 2023 09:33 AM IST

    Gujarat Junior Clerk exam: Number of vacancies 

    The Gujarat Junior Clerk competitive exam is part of a recruitment drive for over 1,100 posts. 

  • Jan 29, 2023 09:03 AM IST

    Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk exam: New exam date

    GPSSB has not announced a new date for the Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk exam. It will be announced soon, the board said. 

  • Jan 29, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    Gujarat Junior Clerk exam 2022: Why the exam has been postponed

    As per information received from police, a suspect was arrested and was found in possession of a copy of the question paper. The exam was scheduled for today (Sunday, January 29, 2023) but keeping in view the larger interest of candidates, the test has been postponed, an official statement said. 

  • Jan 29, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    GPSSB Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam 2022

    Gujarat Junior Clerk exam was scheduled for January 29, from 11 am to 12 pm, which has been postponed. A new date for this test will be announced shortly, GPSSB said.

  • Jan 29, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    GPSSB Gujarat Junior Clerk Exam 2022 cancelled

    Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has announced postponement/cancellation of the Gujarat Junior Clerk examination in the state.

