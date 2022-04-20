Home / Education / Employment News / Hindustan Copper Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 96 posts
Hindustan Copper Limited will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Hindustan Copper Limited on hindustancopper.com.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 09:27 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Hindustan Copper Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Hindustan Copper Limited on hindustancopper.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 21, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 96 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed 10th class Examination under 10 + 2 system OR its equivalent. The candidate must be ITI passed from the respective trade and must be recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for engagement as Trade Apprentices shall be made through multiple choice written test of eligible shortlisted candidates. The candidate who are shortlisted on the basis of written test will have to confirm to the standards of physical fitness as prescribed for engagement as trade apprentices.

Written Test Venue 

The written test date is July 31, 2022 and the venue will be at “DAV HCL Public School, Malanjkhand; Malanjkhand Copper Project, District- Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) - 481116.”

