MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 27 Engineering and other posts

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, MMRCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Engineering and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MMRCL on mmrcl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 15, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 27 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Asst. General Manager: 5 Posts

Assistant Manager: 2 Posts

Deputy Engineer: 2 Posts

Jr. Supervisor: 1 Post

Jr. Engineer: 16 Posts

Assistant (IT): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for Personal Interview. MMRCL reserves the right to shortlist the Candidates for Personal Interview.

Where to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to send the filled up application form along with other necessary documents to Deputy General Manager (HR), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, MMRCL –Line 3 Transit Office, E Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051.