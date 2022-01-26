MPSC Group C Recruitment: Registration date extended till Jan 31 for 900 posts

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for MPSC Group C Recruitment. The last date to apply for Group C posts has been extended from January 17 to January 31, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

The last date to make corrections in the application form till February 2, 2022, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. The prelims examination will be conducted on April 3, 2022 and the main examination will be conducted on August 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through these simple steps given below.

MPSC Group C Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on online application link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates till have to click on login.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier the last date to apply for the posts was till January 17, 2022, which has been extended. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPSC.