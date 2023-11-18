close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / NFL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Management Trainees posts till Dec 1

NFL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Management Trainees posts till Dec 1

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 18, 2023 12:04 PM IST

NFL invites applications for Management Trainees posts.

National Fertilisers Limited, NFL has invited applications for the post of Management Trainees. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nationalfertilizers.com. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from December 3 to December 4.

NFL Recruitment 2023: 74 vacancies for Management Trainees on offer
NFL Recruitment 2023: 74 vacancies for Management Trainees on offer

NFL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies for Management Trainee (Marketing), 10 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainee (F&A) and 4 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainee (Law).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

NFL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of candidates should be 27 years.

NFL Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 700 for Management Trainee (Law), Management Trainee (Marketing) and Management Trainee (F&A).

Direct link to apply

NFL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nationalfertilizers.com

On the homepage, click on the Career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out