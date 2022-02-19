NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 34 Managerial posts on nhai.gov.in

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 9, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 34 posts in the organization.

The applicants who apply for the post with respect to the advertisement shall not be allowed to withdraw his/her candidature subsequently. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chief General Manager (Finance): 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Legal): 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Media Relation): 1 Post

Manager (Tech): 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Where to Apply

Candidates can apply online and send the filled up application form along with other related documents to DGM (HR &Admn.)-IA, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075 before March 24, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NHAI.