NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Managerial & Hindi Officer posts

National Highways Authority of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial and Hindi Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 24, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (Legal): 1 Post

Manager (Legal): 4 Posts

Hindi Officer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Where to Apply

Duly filled-in print-out of the ONLINE application, forwarded by parent department of the applicant along with the prescribed ‘Verification Certificate’ and photocopy of APARs/ACRs for the last five (05) years, should reach NHAI at the following address- DGM (HR &Admn.)-IA, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NHAI.