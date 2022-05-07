Home / Education / Employment News / NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various managerial posts on nhai.gov.in
employment news

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various managerial posts on nhai.gov.in

NHAI will recruit candidates for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. 
NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various managerial posts on nhai.gov.in
NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various managerial posts on nhai.gov.in
Published on May 07, 2022 01:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7 posts in the organisation. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till June 6, 2022. The last date for submission of printout of online application form along with other documents is till June 20, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • General Manager: 2 Posts
  • Deputy General Manager: 4 Posts
  • Manager: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to Send Applications

The applications for General Manager and Deputy General Manager should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IA National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 and applications for Manager posts should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IB National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nhai sarkari naukri
nhai sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out