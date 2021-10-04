NIACL AO admit cards 2021 released, link to download prelims call letter

NIACL AO admit cards 2021: The New India Assurance Company Limited has released NIACL Administrative Officer (AO) admit cards 2021 . The admit cards for AO (Generalist) (Scale 1) Phase I has been released on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card or call letters from the official website of NIACL on newindia.co.in.

The NIACL examination will be conducted on October 16. The call letters contains reporting time and venue with other relevant instructions.

Direct link to download NIACL AO Exam 2021 admit cards 2021

NIACL AO Exam 2021 admit cards 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website of NIACL

Click on the link for recruitment

Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL-LETTER FOR PHASE-I (PRELIMINARY) EXAM’

Enter required details in login page and submit

Download admit cards

The Phase I exam will comprise of tests including Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The maximum marks is 100 and the time duration for exam is 1 hour. Candidates have to qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks.