Home / Education / Employment News / Odisha Police to recruit ASI (communication); 144 vacancies to be filled
employment news

Odisha Police to recruit ASI (communication); 144 vacancies to be filled

  • The application process for this recruitment drive will begin on December 13. The last date for submission of application forms is January 2, 2022.
Odisha Police to recruit&nbsp;ASI (communication); 144 vacancies to be filled(HT File)
Odisha Police to recruit ASI (communication); 144 vacancies to be filled(HT File)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Police will recruit 144 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) of police in communication, as per a notification available on the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in. The application process for this recruitment drive will begin on December 13. The last date for submission of application forms is January 2, 2022. 

“Odisha Police is looking for eligible candidates who have passed B.Sc. or B.Tech in Computer Science /Information Technology/ Information Science and Technology / Electronics & Telecommunications / Information Technology and Management / Physics / Mathematics /Statistics / Electronics or allied subject or Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) from any recognized University or Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation or allied subjects from a recognized university for appointment as ASI of Police (Communication) on initial appointment basis,” reads the job notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test which is scheduled to be held in the month of February at various centres, the official job notification released by Odisha Police reads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha odisha police recruitment drive + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out