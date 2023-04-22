Ordnance Factory Recruitment: Apply for 100 vacancies of Chemical Process Worker at munitionsindia.co.in

Ordnance Factory, Itarsi has invited applications for 100 vacancies of Tenure based CPW (Chemical Process Worker). The last date for the receipt of the applictaion form is May 5. The detailed notification is available on the official website at munitionsindia.co.in. Ordnance Factory Recruitment: Apply for 100 vacancies of Chemical Process Worker

Ordnance Factory Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of Tenure Based CPW of which 40 vacancies are for the UR category, 15 vacancies are for the OBC (NCL), 15 vacancies are for the SC category, 20 vacancies are for ST, 10 vacancies are for the EWS category, and 10 vacancies are for Ex-Service Man.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on April 1, 2023.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates can download the applictaion form from the official website. Candidates have to submit the application along with other necessary enclosures & one extra photograph self-attested (in the back of the photographs) are to be forwarded to the following address only:

The General Manager,

Ordnance Factory, Itarsi,

District: Narmdapuram

Madhya Pradesh, Pin -461 122.

Notification here