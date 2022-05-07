Home / Education / Employment News / PGIMER to recruit Assistant Professor posts, interview on May 11
PGIMER to recruit Assistant Professor posts, interview on May 11

PGIMER to recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can appear for interview on May 11, 2022. 
Published on May 07, 2022 11:00 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, PGIMER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on May 11, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organisation. 

All the above posts are purely on contract basis initially for one year or till alternate arrangements whichever is earlier. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Anaesthesia: 1 Post
  • ENT: 1 Post
  • General Surgery: 1 Post
  • Internal Medicine: 1 Post
  • Medical Microbiology: 1 Post
  • Obst. & Gynae.: 1 Post
  • Ophthalmology: 1 Post
  • Orthopaedics: 1 Post
  • Paediatrics: 1 Post
  • Radio-diagnosis: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Interview Venue

The candidate having prescribed qualification/experience should appear for interview on May 11, 2022 at 02:00 PM in the Committee Room, Kairon Administrative Block, PGIMER, Sector 12, Chandigarh. The candidates should also bring their original documents/testimonials on the date of interview. All the original certificates/documents will be verified at the time of interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PGIMER. 

