Punjab Police constable admit cards released at punjabpolice.gov.in, direct link

Punjab Police has released the admit card for constable examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.

The admit card can be downloaded till 6pm on September 26.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 2,015 vacancies of constables in district cadre and 2,343 vacancies of constables in armed cadre.

Direct link to download Punjab Police admit card

How to download Punjab Police admit card:

Visit he official website at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Click on "Recruitments" tab available on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE".

Click on the link to the recruitment portal.

Click on the link that reads, "CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE AND ARMED POLICE CADRES- OF PUNJAB POLICE 2021".

Click on "Log in" option.

Enter used ID and password. Log in.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.