UKPSC FRO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 40 posts of FRO is August 31

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will on August 31 close the application process to fill 40 vacancies of Forest Range Officer. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so through the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 42 while applying for the above-mentioned position.

UKPSC recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is ₹176 for unreserved category. Candidates can check the category wise application fee through the official notification given below:

Here is the direct link to apply for the 40 Vacancies of FRO

UKPSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the recruitment tab

Click on the link that reads ‘Advertisement regarding Forest Officer Exam-2021, Advertisement and Online Application (10-08-2021)’

Register yourself

Fill in all the required details

Upload photo and signature

Pay the application fee