UPSC civil services prelims 2021: Here are some important points from the notification, which candidates must read before applying.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 notification: Important instructions in 12 simple points

  The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:10 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021. The UPSC prelims examination will be held on June 27. Candidates who want to appear in this examination, which is held once every year to select suitable candidates for top government jobs, including the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Police Service and the Indian Foreign Service, need to now apply or register for the examination.

Here are some important points from the notification which candidates must read before applying:

1) Aspirants can apply for UPSC prelims 2021 till 6pm on March 24. It is advised that applicants should read the notification carefully to check their eligibility for the posts and other important details before registering themselves for the civil services prelims examination 2021.

2) Application for the exam can be filled online by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in. The detailed instructions for filling up the application are available on this website.

3) To register for the exam one Photo ID Card is essential. You can use your Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government for this purpose.

4) UPSC has set up a Facilitation Counter in its campus to guide candidates who face problem while applying for the exam. Candidates can go in person or seek help over the phone on working days between 10am and 5pm. The telephone Numbers are: 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543

5) The number of vacancies to be filled through this examination is expected to be approximately 712, which include 22 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.


6) UPSC Civil Services Examination consists of two successive stages: (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for Main Examination (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

7) Eligibility: For the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service a candidate must be a citizen of India. For other services, a candidate must be either:— (a) a citizen of India, or (b) a subject of Nepal, or (c) a subject of Bhutan, or (d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or (e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

8) Age: The candidate should be of at least of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the August 1, 2021. (Must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1989 and not later than August 1, 2000. The upper age-limit can be relaxed according to govt rules and for various category candidates. (check notification)

9) Qualification: A candidate must hold a graduation degree from a recognised University (check notification).

10) Every eligible candidate will be allowed six (6) attempts at the civil services examination. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates, who are otherwise eligible. (check notification)

11. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100 to apply for civil services prelims examination. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST and Persons with Benchmark Disability categories are exempted from payment of fees. (check details in notification on how to pay). : Candidates who qualify for Main Examination will need to pay a further fee of Rs. 200.

12. Candidate should chose exam Centres carefully. If any candidate appears at a centre other than the one given in his admit card, the papers of such a candidate will not be evaluated.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online by visiting http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on this website. Candidates are advised to submit only single application form. However, if an applicant submits more than one applications, the form with higher RID (Registration ID) shall be considered by UPSC.

upsc prelims upsc civil services prelims civil service exam

