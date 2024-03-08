AFCAT 2024 Result LIVE: IAF AFCAT 01/2024 results declared, link here
AFCAT 2024 Result Live: Indian Air Force, IAF has declared AFCAT 2024 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test for the Flying Branch and Group Duty Branch can check the results through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. Direct link to check AFCAT 2024 Result ...Read More
Online AFCAT examination was conducted on February 16, 17 and 18, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 317 vacancies in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on AFCAT results, direct link and other details.
AFCAT result 2024: How to check
Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.
Click on AFCAT 01/2024 result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Air Force Common Admission Test Result: Final merit list
To be acceptable, candidates should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.
AFCAT 2024 results: About Air Force Selection Board
For AFCAT entry, IAF shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT as fixed by the IAF in their discretion. Candidates who are declared successful in the Online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards.
Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB), Varanasi (4 AFSB) and Guwahati (5 AFSB).
Candidates who have qualified in the written exam are required to choose AFSB date and venue by themselves on the website https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in in order to generate call- up letter for AFSB interview.
AFCAT 2024: Marking Scheme
As per the marking scheme, 3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
AFCAT 2024 Result: Websites to check
afcat.cdac.in
careerindianairforce.cdac.in
AFCAT 01/2024 results live: Number of posts to be filled
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 317 vacancies in the organization.
Air Force Common Admission Test Result: Exam dates
The AFCAT examination was conducted on February 16, February 17 and 18, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
AFCAT 2024 results: How to check
Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.
Click on AFCAT 01/2024 result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AFCAT 2024: Where to check results
AFCAT 2024 results is available to candidates on the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.
AFCAT 2024 Result: Declared
AFCAT 2024 Result has been declared. The direct link is given here.