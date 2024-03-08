AFCAT 2024 Result LIVE: IAF AFCAT 01/2024 results declared, link here

AFCAT 2024 Result Live: Indian Air Force, IAF has declared AFCAT 2024 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test for the Flying Branch and Group Duty Branch can check the results through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. Direct link to check AFCAT 2024 Result ...Read More

Online AFCAT examination was conducted on February 16, 17 and 18, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 317 vacancies in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on AFCAT results, direct link and other details.