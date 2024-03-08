Edit Profile
    AFCAT 2024 Result LIVE: IAF AFCAT 01/2024 results declared, link here
    Live

    AFCAT 2024 Result LIVE: IAF AFCAT 01/2024 results declared, link here

    Mar 8, 2024 3:43 PM IST
    AFCAT 2024 Result Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link here.
    afcat 2024 Results live updates: iaf air force common admission test 01/2024 results, direct link at afcat.cdac.in
    afcat 2024 Results live updates: iaf air force common admission test 01/2024 results, direct link at afcat.cdac.in

    AFCAT 2024 Result Live: Indian Air Force, IAF has declared AFCAT 2024 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test for the Flying Branch and Group Duty Branch can check the results through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

    Online AFCAT examination was conducted on February 16, 17 and 18, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

    This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 317 vacancies in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on AFCAT results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 8, 2024 3:43 PM IST

    Mar 8, 2024 3:42 PM IST

    Air Force Common Admission Test Result: Final merit list

    To be acceptable, candidates should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.

    Mar 8, 2024 3:41 PM IST

    AFCAT 2024 results: About Air Force Selection Board

    For AFCAT entry, IAF shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT as fixed by the IAF in their discretion. Candidates who are declared successful in the Online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards.

    Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB), Varanasi (4 AFSB) and Guwahati (5 AFSB).

    Candidates who have qualified in the written exam are required to choose AFSB date and venue by themselves on the website https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in in order to generate call- up letter for AFSB interview.

    Mar 8, 2024 3:38 PM IST

    AFCAT 2024: Marking Scheme

    As per the marking scheme, 3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

    Mar 8, 2024 3:36 PM IST

    AFCAT 2024 Result: Websites to check

    afcat.cdac.in

    careerindianairforce.cdac.in

    Mar 8, 2024 3:35 PM IST

    AFCAT 01/2024 results live: Number of posts to be filled

    This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 317 vacancies in the organization.

    Mar 8, 2024 3:33 PM IST

    Air Force Common Admission Test Result: Exam dates

    The AFCAT examination was conducted on February 16, February 17 and 18, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

    Mar 8, 2024 3:30 PM IST

    Mar 8, 2024 3:29 PM IST

    AFCAT 2024: Where to check results

    AFCAT 2024 results is available to candidates on the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

    Mar 8, 2024 3:26 PM IST

    AFCAT 2024 Result: Declared

    AFCAT 2024 Result has been declared. The direct link is given here.

