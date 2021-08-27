Home / Education / Exam Results / Anna University results for Nov-Dec 2020 re-exam and Apr-May exam declared
Students who have appeared for the above mentioned exams can check their results on the official website of Anna University. (Anna University. (annauniv.edu ))
Students who have appeared for the above mentioned exams can check their results on the official website of Anna University. (Anna University. (annauniv.edu ))
exam results

Anna University results for Nov-Dec 2020 re-exam and Apr-May exam declared

  • Anna University results: Anna University has announced the results November-December 2020 re-examinations and April-May 2021 examinations on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 03:29 PM IST

Anna University has announced the results November-December 2020 re-examinations and April-May 2021 examinations on its official website. Students who have appeared for the above mentioned exams can check their results on the official website of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Direct link to check Anna University results 2021

How to check Anna University results 2021:

Visit the official website of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Click on the link that reads, "*November-December 2020 (Re-Examinations) and April-May 2021 Examinations - Results -Mirror 1 or Mirror 2".

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anna university result anna university chennai anna university + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.