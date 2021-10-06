Home / Education / Exam Results / AP RGUKT CET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check marks cum rank card
AP RGUKT CET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check marks cum rank card

Published on Oct 06, 2021 02:43 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

AP RGUKT CET Result 2021: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies- Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday announced the RGUKT-CET Result 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Comment Entrance Test (CET) for RGUKT admissions this year can check their results at www.rgukt.in.

To know their results, Candidates need to visit the official website and login using their hall ticket/admit card number to check their RGUKT-CET Result 2021. The examination was conducted on September 26.

Direct Link to check RGUKT-CET Result 2021

How to check RGUKT CET Results 2021:

Visit the official website of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-AP - www.rgukt.in/

On the homepage click on the RGUKT CET Result 2021 link.

Key in your RGUKT CET 2020 hall ticket number

Click on submit

Your RGUKT CET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take printout for further reference

