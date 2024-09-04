CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: How to check marks online when released

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the CSIR-UGC joint NET soon. Once declared, students can check it on csirnet.nta.ac.in. The result notification will also be published on nta.ac.in. When announced, candidates can check their results using their application numbers and dates of birth. ...Read More

There is no official confirmation yet about the result date and time. The exam was held on July 25, 26, and 27, and the provisional answer key has been released. The result will be announced next.

On the first two days, the test was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On July 27, the exam was held in first shift only.

The examination was conducted at 348 centres in 187 cities and for 2,25,335 candidates.

The CSIR NET provisional answer key was released on August 9 and the objection window closed on August 11. Candidates were allowed to send their feedback to the provisional key on payment of ₹200 per objection.

The agency said subject experts will verify the objections, and if found correct, the final answer key will be revised.

Check live updates on CSIR NET result 2024 below.